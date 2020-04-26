Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) PT Lowered to C$0.15 at National Bank Financial

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Bonavista Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.50 target price on shares of Bonavista Energy and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of C$0.70.

Shares of BNP stock opened at C$0.16 on Thursday. Bonavista Energy has a one year low of C$0.08 and a one year high of C$1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$100.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bonavista Energy will post -0.1548387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

