Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Bonterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$2.37.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$1.19 on Friday. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 million and a P/E ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.05.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$50.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

