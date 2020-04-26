Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. SVB Leerink currently has $40.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

BSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.53.

NYSE BSX opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 151,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Boston Scientific by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,814,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,195,000 after buying an additional 358,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 205,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

