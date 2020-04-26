Boston Trust Walden Corp Boosts Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $15,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,149,000 after purchasing an additional 569,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 482.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $131,040,000 after purchasing an additional 249,957 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 547,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,465,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $320,705.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,434 shares of company stock worth $1,018,639. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $127.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.58. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $168.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of F5 Networks to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

