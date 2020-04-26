Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 17,534 Shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.36% of Premier worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 3,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC opened at $33.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.22. Premier Inc has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

