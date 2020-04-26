Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 83,246 Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,246 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.25% of A. O. Smith worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 60,099 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 75,650 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Northcoast Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Shares of AOS opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $56.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

