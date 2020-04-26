Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Juniper Networks worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,896,802 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,538,000 after acquiring an additional 158,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,824,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,982,000 after acquiring an additional 180,026 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $187,236,000 after acquiring an additional 648,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $131,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,865,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

