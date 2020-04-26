Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $14.35 Million Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Masco worth $14,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 59,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 889.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Masco by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS opened at $40.05 on Friday. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.00.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.