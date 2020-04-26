Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $15.91 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.08% of TE Connectivity worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. State Street Corp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,623,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,176,288,000 after buying an additional 118,481 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in TE Connectivity by 20.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 104,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,029,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.82.

Shares of TEL opened at $70.15 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $86.68.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

