Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $16.34 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,588 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.23% of Henry Schein worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after buying an additional 130,969 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after buying an additional 119,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,212,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after buying an additional 175,859 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

