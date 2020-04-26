Boston Trust Walden Corp Increases Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $14,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker stock opened at $117.80 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.69.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.