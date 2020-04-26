Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 67,285 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,285 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $14,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 968.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $354,347.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,930.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMI opened at $56.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.84. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.91.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.67 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

