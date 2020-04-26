Boston Trust Walden Corp Reduces Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $104.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.09. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.