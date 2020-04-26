Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $11,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Compass Point began coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

SBNY opened at $94.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.