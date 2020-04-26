Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 193,808 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $51,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

