Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 614,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,217,000 after purchasing an additional 96,431 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $55.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

