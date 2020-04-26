Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Acquires 492 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,132 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 8,478.9% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after acquiring an additional 997,961 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $175.46 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.93 and a 200 day moving average of $191.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

