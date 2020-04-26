Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.35.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $195.91.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

