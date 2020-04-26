Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 782 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $424.99 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup raised their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

