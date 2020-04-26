Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $105.83. The company has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

