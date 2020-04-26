Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $337,000 Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.