Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $467,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.74 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

