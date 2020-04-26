Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.