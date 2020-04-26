Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Has $553,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $381.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.78 and a 200-day moving average of $387.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.86.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

