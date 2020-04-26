Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 69,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 179,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.34. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

