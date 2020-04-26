Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,011,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock valued at $101,829,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $475.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.82. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

