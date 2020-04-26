Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,807 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

