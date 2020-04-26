Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Makes New $286,000 Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $153.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 141.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,664 shares of company stock valued at $65,310,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

