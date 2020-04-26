Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Sells 187 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,048,000 after acquiring an additional 42,474 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.09.

CTAS opened at $200.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.84. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

