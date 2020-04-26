Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 382,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,139,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 156,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after buying an additional 64,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $92.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

