Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,601,000 after buying an additional 782,974 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after buying an additional 732,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,318,000 after buying an additional 1,172,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.98.

Citigroup stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average is $67.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

