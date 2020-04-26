Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Shares of ICE opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $101.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.