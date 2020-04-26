Brightworth Decreases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Brightworth decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

MCD stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.59. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

