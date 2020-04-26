Brightworth Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Brightworth decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $6,050,510,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11,950.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,522,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591,205 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $509,173,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,785,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,950,000 after buying an additional 8,515,773 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

NYSE BAC opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $190.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

