Brightworth Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brightworth lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 1.4% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,697,000 after buying an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after buying an additional 15,402 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Diageo by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after buying an additional 80,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $133.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average of $153.80. The company has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $176.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

