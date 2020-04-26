Brightworth Sells 274 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brightworth reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,219 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Oracle were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

