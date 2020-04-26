Brightworth Sells 472 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Brightworth lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.55.

Shares of KO stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $193.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

