Brightworth Sells 86 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Brightworth reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its position in Mastercard by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

NYSE MA opened at $258.76 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total transaction of $6,649,780.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

