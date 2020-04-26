Brightworth Trims Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Brightworth decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.8% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $239.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $174.80 and a one year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

