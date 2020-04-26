Brightworth Trims Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brightworth lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 92,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $11,229,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 848,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,951,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $113.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

