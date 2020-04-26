Brightworth Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brightworth cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Facebook were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 9.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 129,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 6.6% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 175,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 284,741 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $190.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Citigroup cut their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.39.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,675 shares of company stock worth $17,288,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.