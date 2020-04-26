Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $40.18 and a 52 week high of $97.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $935.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Brink’s news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 15,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,227,228.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski bought 1,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.