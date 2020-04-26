British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires 11,944 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 182,663 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

