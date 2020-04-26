British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of Moneygram International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Moneygram International by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Moneygram International by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48. Moneygram International Inc has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $89.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.48.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.41.

Moneygram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

