British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Buys New Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 87,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,163,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KMB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $141.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.70.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

