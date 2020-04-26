British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $12.76 Million Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $915,811,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,937,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,015,000 after purchasing an additional 336,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,067,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $216.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.17.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

