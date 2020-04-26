British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $4.41 Million Stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 34,281 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,582 shares of company stock worth $17,382,169 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $74.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

