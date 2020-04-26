British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 57.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 94,091 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watch Point Trust Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $99.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

