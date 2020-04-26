British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Anthem by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after purchasing an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Anthem stock opened at $264.12 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

