British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,737,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pagerduty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pagerduty by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 912,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 540,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Pagerduty by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 425,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 311,617 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pagerduty by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 955,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 295,096 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,180.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $162,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,516.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pagerduty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pagerduty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pagerduty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $21.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -24.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38. Pagerduty Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.07 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Pagerduty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

